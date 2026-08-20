A ‘Piyut’ for Former Gaza Hostage Agam Berger

Sasha Silber | JNS

Agam Berger was handed a small whiteboard and a marker on the afternoon of Jan. 30, 2025, in the back of an Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying her from Gaza to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah. Hamas terrorists had held her hostage for 482 days. Her parents sat beside her.

She wrote six words in Hebrew, which roughly translate as “I chose the path of faith, and by the path of faith I returned.”

Beneath them, she thanked the people of Israel and the soldiers who brought her out, adding that there is no one like them in the world.

The photograph reached Israeli phones within the hour.

Some 50 miles to the east, in Ma’ale Adumim, Rabbi Zev Shandalov read the six words and wrote a piyut, a form of prayer-poetry that rabbis have composed since antiquity.

Berger had written on a surface designed to be wiped clean. Her words survived because a military photographer was in the aircraft with her.

The poem Shandalov built around her sentence is now on parchment, lettered by a scribe in Torah script and framed in the home of Berger’s mother in Holon.

What separates a piyut from an ordinary poem, Shandalov told JNS, is that Scripture is stitched into it — “sometimes entire verses and sometimes just one word, from a biblical verse that has some meaning or resonance.”

Beyond that, the category is loose. “It can be a song, it can be a prayer, it can be sung or it can be read.”

“Adon Olam” is a piyut. So is “Yedid Nefesh,” written by the 16th-century Safed kabbalist Elazar Azikri, as is much of what is sung at a Shabbat table and a good deal of the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur liturgy.

“Many people know piyutim without even realizing that that’s what they are,” Shandalov told JNS.

The form’s productive centuries ran from late antiquity through medieval Spain — Yannai and Elazar ben Kalir in the Land of Israel, Solomon Ibn Gabirol and Yehuda Halevi in Andalusia. Thousands of long-forgotten piyutim emerged from the Cairo Genizah, a storeroom in the Ben Ezra Synagogue where worn pages were placed because Jewish law forbids destroying texts containing God’s name. The Genizah’s contents were carried to Cambridge in the 1890s.

Shandalov’s piyut for Berger has no melody, and he does not expect it to get one. Others of his could be set to music, he told JNS. Not this one.

“It was meant to be a text.”