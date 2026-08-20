A New Chapter at Beth Tikvah B’nai Jeshurun’s Early Childhood Center

By Leslie Feldman

For nearly two decades, Marcie Leshner has led the Valarie Hurwitz Early Childhood Center at Beth Tikvah B’nai Jeshurun in Erdenheim, helping generations of children and families find a place where they feel welcomed, supported and connected.

Now, after more than 19 years as director, Leshner is preparing to retire and begin a new chapter — one that will include more time with family, especially her grandchildren, as well as travel, volunteering and remaining active in the community.

Looking back on her years at BTBJ, Leshner said she is grateful for the opportunity to have spent her career doing work that brought her “so much joy and purpose.”

Her connection to BTBJ began long before she became a staff member. Her sister-in-law and brother-in-law enrolled their children in the preschool, as did one of her closest friends. Eventually, Leshner’s own two children attended the school.

“As a parent I experienced firsthand the warmth, caring and sense of community that made BTBJ so special,” Leshner said. “Years later, when the opportunity arose to join the ECC professionally, it felt like coming home.”

What began as a parent’s appreciation for the school developed into a career that Leshner has treasured for nearly two decades. Throughout her tenure, she has viewed the Early Childhood Center as more than a preschool.

“I have always believed that the ECC is more than a preschool. It is where families begin building lifelong connections to one another, to Judaism and to the synagogue community,” she said.

For Leshner, the greatest reward has been the people. She has celebrated milestones with families, supported them through challenges and watched children grow into confident, compassionate young people.

“There is nothing quite like seeing former students return years later to visit, become camp counselors or enroll their own children in the very school where they began,” she said.

The relationships she developed with children, parents, teachers, clergy and colleagues are what she will cherish most.

“Being entrusted with the care and education of young children and helping families during such an important stage of their lives has been an incredible honor and one of the greatest privileges of my career,” Leshner said.

Rabbi Roni Handler commented that Leshner has helped generations of parents navigate the transition of leaving their babies in someone else’s care. “This can be emotional, especially for first-time parents, but Marcie’s warmth and caring nature made the transition an easy one for students and their families.”

A Familiar Face Steps Into Leadership

As Leshner retires, Felice Tucker, a licensed clinical social worker, will take on leadership of the Valarie Hurwitz Early Childhood Center.

Tucker’s connection to the ECC began when she volunteered in the infant room while changing her career path. She had begun her career as a psychotherapist for children and families and had always loved working with children.

“Watching their little brains working as they learn a new skill and their resulting excitement when they achieve it — I love the enthusiasm with which they bring every day,” Tucker said.

Her volunteer experience at BTBJ quickly became something more permanent.

“From the very first day, I fell in love with the ECC,” Tucker said. “I smiled on the way to work, all day at work and at home in the evening thinking about work.”

Tucker said the warmth of the community initially drew her to the ECC, while the relationships she developed with children, families and staff, convinced her to stay.

“So what initially drew me here was the warmth and sense of community, but what has kept me here is the relationships I’ve developed with the children, families and staff,” she said.

Having worked as an ECC teacher before becoming director, Tucker brings firsthand knowledge of the school and its community to her new position.

“I believe strongly in creating an environment where every child and family feels welcomed, known and valued,” she said.

Tucker plans to build on the strengths of the existing program while bringing new ideas and energy to the ECC. Her goals include strengthening communication and partnerships with families, supporting teachers and providing opportunities for professional growth and continuing to develop engaging, developmentally appropriate experiences for children.

She also hopes to expand the creative side of the curriculum by adding new “specials” to existing offerings such as yoga, music, story time, Hebrew, nature and art.

Another priority will be supporting families outside the classroom. Tucker plans to add monthly education and support programs where parents can bring their children, enjoy breakfast and connect with other ECC families while taking advantage of free babysitting.

Among the topics being considered are potty training, childhood biting, common behavioral issues, sleep training and baby-led weaning.

“This year we added a new baby support group that is led by one of our parents who is also a therapist. The group has been incredibly successful,” Tucker said. “We want to continue adding things like this that bring people to the synagogue and support them in the ways they need.”

Tucker also sees the ECC as an important doorway into the larger BTBJ community.

“My hope is that families who first walk through our doors because they are looking for a wonderful place for their young child ultimately discover a community where they want to stay, build friendships, celebrate Jewish traditions and watch their children grow,” she said.

While Leshner’s retirement marks the end of an important chapter, Rabbi Handler believes Tucker provides both continuity and a fresh perspective.

“Filling the shoes of a director who is and has been so beloved can be challenging,” Handler added. “Not only do we want someone who can handle the day-to-day tasks of directing our robust ECC, but we also wanted someone who understands the soul of our community.”

Tucker’s experience as both a teacher in the ECC and a licensed clinical social worker was an important part of the decision, Handler said.

“We are grateful that Felice is able to jump right in since she can already identify our successes, as well as opportunities and areas of growth, based on the time she has spent here as a teacher,” Handler said. “I am looking forward to working with Felice in her new role and learning more about the fresh take she will bring to the future of our already vibrant ECC.”

For Leshner, that future is something she expects to watch with pride.

“Felice will embrace the warmth and the spirit of our congregation, build strong relationships and continue to lead the ECC with vision, compassion and dedication,” Leshner added. “I know that the ECC has a bright future with Felice at the helm, and I look forward to watching it continue to flourish under her leadership!”

Leslie Feldman is a freelance writer.