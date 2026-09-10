A Confluence of Observances: 9/11, Shabbat and Rosh Hashanah

Ethel G. Hofman | JNS

Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish New Year — falls this year on the evening of Sept. 11: the 25th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks that rocked America and the world. And it’s Shabbat to boot. That means a trifecta of events that will bring the Jewish community together, physically and spiritually.

It also starts the beginning of the Yamim Noraim, the “Days of Awe” dedicated to repentance, spiritual renewal and forgiveness, ending with Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah (observance of the two-day holiday ends after sundown on Sept. 13), candles are lit to usher in the holiday. When it falls on a Friday night, as it does this year, one set of candles is lit before sunset to mark the beginning of both, followed by a combined blessing for Shabbat and the holiday (Ner shel Shabbat ve’shel Yom Hazikaron).

Light candles 18 minutes before sunset and recite, “Blessed are You … who has sanctified us … and commanded us to kindle the light of the Sabbath and of the Day of Remembrance.” The Shehecheyanu blessing, thanking God for allowing one to reach this occasion, is then recited.

Family and friends come together for a special holiday meal. Traditionally for Ashkenazi Jews, apples are dipped in honey, symbolizing the wish for a sweet and happy year ahead. Some Sephardic communities may use sugar or other sweet foods, such as preserves. The focus is on sweet foods, including pomegranates, dates and pumpkins. The head of a fish represents the literal meaning of the holiday — the head of the year.

According to “The Book of Jewish Food” by Claudia Roden, nothing sour, bitter or black is served. To hold to tradition, a fruit or green tea puts the finishing touch on the meal, instead of coffee.

Rosh Hashanah comes on the heels of Labor Day, when families get their last licks of summer, and when school starts for most children. Indeed, that week can seem overwhelming.

To take some of the pressure off, make a list and shop for your holiday staples in advance.

What’s at the top of mine? Buying the best kosher honey available: Manuka honey from New Zealand is expensive, but exceptional. If you can’t find it in stores, try Amazon, where choices abound, and shipping is quick and to your door. Less expensive varieties are certainly available, such as Lin’s Honey from wildflowers and L’Shana Tova honey from New York.

Ahead of time, also pick up the ingredients for the Georgian Chicken and the Sweet Moist Honey Cake, the latter of which I make year-round. Seven Spices give a tasty boost; it’s available online from Pereg. Crown Challah — round for the New Year, denoting the continuous cycle of life and a crown representing God as king — may be made weeks ahead and frozen. The seeds on top symbolize fertility and plenty, but there’s no shame in buying challah from the store, brushing it lightly with honey and sprinkling a variety of seeds on top before placing on the table.

Much can be done at the last minute. Mango-Melon Soup can be made in a jiffy: Toss the ingredients in the blender or food processor, and give it a whirl. The result is a smooth, sweet-and-tangy cool soup, or it can even be a late-summer smoothie. Serve in bowls or small glasses with a dusting of cinnamon or nutmeg.

For a simple and refreshing salad, drizzle a bag of arugula (skip the iceberg lettuce this year as a safety precaution) with good olive oil and rice wine vinegar to lightly coat the greens. If desired, garnish with pecans and dried cranberries or raisins. And for an edible centerpiece, heap a bowl high with clementines and tuck in tiny bunches of champagne grapes. The deep-dish apple pie is a nod to America on a day when both national pride and national sorrow soared.

Back to a more contemplative note this year: Day one of the holiday falls on Shabbat, which is joyous, and Sept. 11, which is not.

A quarter of a century has passed since the United States lost nearly 3,000 people in four different airline hijackings, plus all of the law-enforcement officers and brave firefighters who went to work that day and never returned.

An entire generation has grown up with no memory of that day. While they cannot recall the fear and anguish, they also don’t remember the immediate unity all across the country and the world. People of every different faith and background joined together to support and pray for those who died or were injured in the attack sites: New York City (the World Trade Center); Washington, D.C. (the Pentagon); and a field in Western Pennsylvania (Shanksville).

Rabbi Neil Cooper of Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El in the Philadelphia suburbs (my rabbi at the time, now rabbi emeritus), said: “When I saw the replay of the first building strike, I thought, “How could a pilot be that poorly trained to allow for such an accident? The thought that this was an act of terrorism never crossed my mind. When the second plane hit, I was in total disbelief and had no idea what to think; at the time, an act of terrorism in New York City was almost unbelievable. When it became clear that something else was going on here, I remember going to the schools to pick up my kids. I’m not sure what I thought that would do, but I think my wife and I wanted our kids close since the world beneath us had been so deeply shaken.”

Rosh Hashanah teaches us that a new beginning is possible. Twenty-five years after 9/11 is indeed a time to reflect and remember — and to dream of new beginnings, even in a world that seems compounded by war right now.

With kindness, let us all move forward together.

L’Shanah Tovah!