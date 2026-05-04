8 Upcoming Fun Jewish Things To Do In Philly

MONDAY, MAY 11

SHIR AMI GOLF OUTING WITH MAHJONG & CARDS

Shir Ami’s annual golf outing is a spring tradition that brings the community together for a day of connection, friendly competition and impact. All proceeds benefit Shir Ami’s Circle of Giving, which supports essential programs, community care and outreach. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spring Mill Country Club. $55-$575. Register at shirami.org.

MONDAY, MAY 11

‘MY UNDERGROUND MOTHER’

Freedom fighter, double agent and femme fatale — Tamar said she was all three. Decades after her death, a page she wrote in a diary from a Nazi-run women’s camp reveals a hidden identity, leading her daughter on a global reckoning with the secrets she took to her grave. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. $10-$20. Register at theweitzman.org.

MONDAY, MAY 11

BROADWAY LIVE!

Join the Katz JCC for a fundraiser benefiting the Roger & Jane Davis JCC Camps at Medford’s disabilities inclusion program, Open Hearts/Open Doors, as well as the development of a new accessible playground for the JCC’s camp community. Enjoy an evening of Broadway hits performed by Broadway stars. The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Gottlieb Center for Jewish Life in Cherry Hill. $20-$60. Register at go.katzjcc.org/broadway-live-2026.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

WOMEN OF VISION SPRING EVENT

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia Women of Vision will host its annual spring event, featuring a keynote speaker to discuss the theme of advocacy. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Shara Swift at [email protected].

TUESDAY, MAY 12

‘PALESTINIANS ARE JEWS’

The film “Palestinians Are Jews” explores the complex and often hidden connections between Palestinians and Jews, challenging the perceived divide between the two communities. Filmmaker Tal Sarid traces his family history — from his father’s family in Iran, who assimilated in Israel, to relatives who remained in Iran and converted to Islam — to reveal how historical, social and religious forces shaped identity over centuries. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. $10-$20. Register at theweitzman.org.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

YOUNG AT HEART: COOKING & CONVERSATION

Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia offers programs for older adults to build community and foster well-being. Join JFCS for a cooking and conversation program, and meet new and old friends. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brodsky Center in Bala Cynwyd. Register at jfcsphilly.link/YAH1.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

RESIN & ROSÉ

Treat yourself to a ladies’ night out. Create a set of resin flower bud vases while enjoying a chocolate fondue bar, paired with rosé and other fine wines. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Lubavitch of Yardley. $60-$65. Register at jewishyardley.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

JEWISH AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH RECEPTION

Celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month with community and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Jason Holtzman at [email protected].