8 Upcoming Events In Jewish Philadelphia

FRIDAY, MAY 15

SHABBAT WITH ELANA ARIAN

Congregation Beth Emeth will celebrate its 120th anniversary with a special Shabbat featuring composer, multi-instrumentalist and artist Elana Arian. Join the community in a celebration of its history through the power of contemporary Jewish music. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Congregation Beth Emeth. For more information, contact Jon Yulish at [email protected].

SATURDAY, MAY 16

TORAH TIDBITS WITH RABBI MONSON

Join Rabbi Monson and the Beth El Yardley community on Saturday mornings to discuss the Parashat of the week; no prior knowledge needed. The event runs from 9 to 9:25 a.m. at Congregation Beth El of Yardley. For more information, visit bethelyardley.org/adult-education-2025-20261.html.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

PHILLY JEWISH MUSIC FESTIVAL

Create community through the universal language of music through the inaugural Philly Jewish Music Festival, featuring Grammy-nominated headliner Matisyahu. Festival artists span hip-hop, rock, R&B, singer-songwriter and Mizrachi, Sephardic and klezmer musical traditions. The event runs from noon to 9 p.m. at 2300 Arena. $36-$118. Register at phillyjewishmusic.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

SHAVUOT FUN

Get ready for Shavuot with a family celebration. Together, attendees will explore the holiday through stories, crafts and delicious traditions as they learn about receiving the Torah and the joys of Shavuot. The event runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Kaiserman JCC. $18. Register at phillyjcc.com/event/shavuot-fun.

MONDAY, MAY 18

‘A SHABBAT ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE RIVER’

At the confluence of the many rivers that cross the Brazilian Amazon live families whose names and rituals are rooted in Moroccan Jewish tradition. For more than two centuries, the Jews of the Amazon kept the practices and traditions alive in the region, even far from the main centers of Judaism. This film follows the history and daily life of these people, followed by a post-film discussion. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Weitzman National Museum of Jewish American History. $10-$20. Register at theweitzman.org/events/a-shabbat-on-the-other-side-of-the-river-docs-dialogues-series.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

‘ON BEING JEWISH NOW’: AN EVENING WITH AUTHORS RACHEL LEVY LESSER & AMY BLUMENFELD

Join Shir Ami’s Center for Adult Life for an evening with bestselling authors Rachel Levy Lesser and Amy Blumenfeld, contributors to “On Being Jewish Now,” a bestselling collection of essays. Rachel and Amy will share their personal stories, the journey behind the book and reflections on being Jewish authors today; open to anyone ages 21-plus. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Flourish Cafe in Newtown. Register at shirami.org/form/onbeingjewish2026.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

YOUNG AT HEART: ‘MAMMA MIA!’

Older adults are invited to join Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia for a weekly gathering. This session is a movie screening of the classic “Mamma Mia!” The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brodsky Center. Register at jfcsphilly.link/YAH1.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

COMMANDMENTS & CHEESECAKE

Engage in all-night learning on various subjects with Lubavitch of Bucks County. Enjoy plenty of coffee and snacks and a Shavuos experience for the entire family. The event runs from midnight to 3:15 a.m. at The Shul at Newtown. Register at jewishcenter.info/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/5536702/jewish/All-Night-Learning.htm.