8 Things To Do Next Week In Jewish Philadelphia

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

BAGELS & BIBLE

In lieu of a formal sermon, Rabbi Sandi Berliner will hold an informal Torah study session following services. Enjoy bagels, cream cheese and coffee. The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Congregations of Shaare Shamayim. To register, contact the synagogue office at 215-677-1600 or [email protected].

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

A MORNING WITH ELIE HONIG

Join Newtown Hadassah and Shir Ami for a morning of conversation, connection and community featuring CNN’s Elie Honig. This program focuses on Honig’s personal journey: his Jewish identity, the values that shaped him and how family, history and community continue to impact his life and work. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shir Ami. $80-$250. Register at shirami.org/event/hadassah-event-a-morning-with-ellie-honig.html.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

EDUCATION DAY: LIGHT IN UNCERTAIN TIMES, MENTAL WELLNESS & JEWISH IDENTITY

Hadassah Greater Philadelphia invites the community to its annual fundraiser, Education Day: a day of learning, connection and community. This year’s program focuses on mental health and wellness, practical coping strategies and personal resilience. Enjoy a luncheon and maybe even win a raffle basket. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. $75-$85. Register at tinyurl.com/mrxuv6tw.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

YOM HA’ATZMAUT CELEBRATION

Celebrate 78 years of Israel with an afternoon of music, food, culture and community. Enjoy kosher BBQ, Israeli dancing, a live performance by the TLV Band and games for all ages. The event runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Kaiserman JCC. Register at phillyjcc.com/event/israel78.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

PHILLY FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE’S ANNUAL GALA

Join Philly Friendship Circle for an evening honoring the teens and young adults at the heart of the nonprofit organization. For over 20 years, Philly Friendship Circle has built an inclusive community for youth with and without disabilities. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at Har Zion Temple. For more information, contact Bryna Brownstein at [email protected].

MONDAY, APRIL 27

TEE TIME FOR TZEDAKAH

Swing into action to support the Kaiserman JCC Maccabi program while enjoying a round of golf with friends. Enjoy breakfast, lunch and refreshments, included in admission. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lulu Country Club in Glenside. $225; or $40 just for lunch or $20 just for happy hour. Register at phillyjcc.com/teetime.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

COOK FOR A FRIEND

Meet in the kitchen at Congregation Beth El to make delicious, nutritious meals for seniors. No experience needed. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Congregation Beth El of Bucks County. Register at bethelyardley.org/event/cook-for-a-friend11.html.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

TRUMP’S 10 COMMANDMENTS: DEMYSTIFYING HIS LEADERSHIP STYLE

Join Main Line Reform Temple for a discussion with Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld on his 2026 book, “Trump’s Ten Commandments: Demystifying His Leadership Style.” In addition to being a former professor, Sonnenfeld has also served as an advisor to senior U.S. government leaders. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Main Line Reform Temple. $70; includes a copy of Sonnenfeld’s book. Register at mlrt.org/MLSS26.