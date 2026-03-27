8 Jewish Things To Do In Philly This Week (April 5-12)

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

ANNUAL PASSOVER BBQ

Join the Congregations of Shaare Shamayim for its annual Passover BBQ, featuring a menu of chicken, hot dogs, gefilte fish, fruit, cake and more. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Congregations of Shaare Shamayim in Elkins Park. $35 per adult. To register, call 215-677-1600.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

PASSOVER TASTE OF TORAH

Join Tribe 12 for a kosher for Passover dinner and conversation about the holiday. Tribe 12 aims to connect people in their 20s and 30s to Jewish life and community in Philadelphia. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. $5. Register at tribe12.org/event/passover-taste-of-torah.

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

LGBTQ+ PASSOVER SEDER

Enjoy a Passover potluck meal and service with fellow LGBTQ+ members of the Philadelphia Jewish community while exploring themes including queerness, trans identities, activism, liberation and freedom. Reflect on the history of Jewish and queer struggles for acceptance and meditate on a future where these intersecting identities are celebrated. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Society Hill Synagogue. Register at tribe12.org/event/j-proud-passover-seder.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

ELEANOR THE GREAT

Enjoy a catered falafel dinner, then see “Eleanor the Great,” a comedy drama about a 94-year-old woman who moves to New York City after the loss of her oldest friend, then accidentally wanders into a support group for Holocaust survivors. After the screening, hear from Elaine Culbertson, an author and the chair of the Consortium of Holocaust Educators of Philadelphia. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. $20. Register at theweitzman.org/events/eleanor-the-great.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

POP-UP BARRE CLASS

Join the Kaiserman JCC for a barre class fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the JCC’s Early Learning Center Parent Teacher Organization. The class will be taught by preschool mom and barre instructor Danielle Chelminsky. Stick around after the class for light refreshments and community. All fitness levels welcome. The event runs from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Kaiserman JCC. $25. Register at phillyjcc.com/event/aprilbarre.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

MIMOUNA CELEBRATION

Celebrate Mimouna, the joyful North African Jewish tradition marking the end of Passover with music, sweet treats and hospitality. Join the Kaiserman JCC for a festive Shabbat dinner led by the JCC’s shinshinim. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Kaiserman JCC. $18-$54. Register at phillyjcc.com/event/mimuna.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

INTERFAITH & HEIRLOOMS: A COMMUNITY LUNCHEON

Celebrate the richness of interfaith journeys and shared traditions. Whether you’re part of an interfaith family, a supportive relative or simply someone who cherishes heritage and connection, join Ohev Shalom of Bucks County for food, conversation and heirlooms that shape who we are and how we celebrate. The event runs from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Ohev Shalom of Bucks County. For more information, contact Anya Surnitsky at [email protected].

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

30S TRIBE: CHINATOWN CRAWL

Join Tribe 12’s 30s Tribe for a Chinatown food adventure as they nosh their way through some local favorites and support small, family-run businesses. Start at Chu Shang Spicy before stopping by other stops for dumplings, noodles and savory bites. All spots will have vegetarian bites. The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at Chu Shang Spicy. $5. Register at tribe12.org/event/30s-tribe-chinatown-food-crawl.