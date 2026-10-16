8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish Philly: Oct. 17-22

Explore these eight events coming up in Jewish Philadelphia, from a Blessing of the Pets to a talk on anti-Judaism in early America.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

NATIONAL COMING OUT DAY LUNCHEON

Celebrate National Coming Out Day with a special luncheon following Shabbat services. Gather for a meaningful afternoon honoring authenticity, courage, equality, inclusion and belonging. All are welcome. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Congregation Beth El of Bucks County. bethelyardley.org/event/luncheon-following-services6.html.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

MEET THE CANDIDATES BRUNCH

Join The Congregations of Shaare Shamayim for its annual Meet the Candidates event. Come out and ask the candidates the important questions and hear their answers. Listen to what issues are important to them. Open to the community. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Congregations of Shaare Shamayim. Register by calling 215-677-1600.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

BLESSING OF THE PETS

Join Congregation Beth El for Blessing of the Pets as the community celebrates the Jewish value of showing compassion for all living creatures. Bring your leashed pet, a favorite stuffed animal or a friend’s or relative’s pet. Rain or shine. Bring pet food and/or treats to donate to a local shelter. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Congregation Beth El of Bucks County. bethelyardley.org/event/blessing-of-the-pets1.html.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

PHILLY FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE’S SUNDAY CIRCLE

Join Philly Friendship Circle for its weekly Sunday afternoon camp-style gatherings for pairs of friends with and without disabilities. Spend quality time together in a rotation of group activities. The only two rules are be yourself and have fun! 1-4 p.m. FamilyMatters, 2004 Renaissance Blvd., King of Prussia. phillyfc.org/sundaycircle.

MONDAY, OCT. 19

BACK-TO-SCHOOL MOVIES

Join the Kaiserman JCC for a back-to-school film series with Ruth Anolik. Each session begins with an introduction to the film with light refreshments, then watch the film and end with a post-screening discussion. This week’s film is “Clueless,” a 1995 coming-of-age teenage comedy set in a Beverly Hills high school. 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kaiserman JCC. $40 for all four sessions; $15 drop-in rate. Register at phillyjcc.com/event/school-movies/2026-10-19.

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

EMPLOYEES OF JEWISH NONPROFITS HAPPY HOUR

Want to celebrate after making it through another High Holidays season? Want to schmooze with people who do similar work to you? Looking to network and meet new people? All employees of Jewish nonprofits, regardless of title, are invited to join Tribe 12 for a happy hour. Tribe 12 will cover shared appetizers. 4:30-6 p.m. Independence Beer Garden, 100 S. Independence Mall W. $5. Register at tribe12.org/event/employees-of-jewish-nonprofits-happy-hour-3.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

AN AMBIVALENT WELCOME: ANTI-JUDAISM IN EARLY AMERICA

Join The Weitzman for a presentation by award-winning author Professor Pamela Nadell as part of The Weitzman’s series celebrating 250 years of Jewish life in America. In 1791 Virginia, Rebecca Samuels wrote, “Gentiles cannot forsake their anti-Jewish prejudice.” But in other letters, she praised America as “the only country in the world for the common man” and admitted that “[a]s for the Gentiles, we have nothing to complain about.” Her words show America’s early Jews holding two truths at once. 6 p.m. Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. $12 plus fees. theweitzman.org/events/an-ambivalent-welcome-anti-judaism-in-early-america-with-pam-nadell.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

BETWEEN THE 7TH AND THE 27TH: UNDERSTANDING ISRAELI ELECTIONS

Three years after the events of Oct. 7 and after so much more that has happened since then, Israel is facing what many consider as the most important and crucial elections in its lifetime. Come together for an evening of learning and curiosity to hear the thoughts and analysis of Senior Israeli Shaliach, Niv, five days before the election. Who are the parties and the key people to know? What are these elections about? What do the polls say and what is the vibe on the Israeli street? 7-8:30 p.m. Kaiserman JCC. phillyjcc.com/event/israeli-elections.