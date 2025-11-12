8 Events in Jewish Philadelphia Nov. 15-29

Sunday, November 16

Poker Tournament

The Men’s Club at Congregation Beth El of Bucks County is having a poker tournament where all interested may participate. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. Learn more at https://www.bethelyardley.org/event/mens-club-poker-tournament.html.

Monday, November 17

JCRC/Brandeis Law Society The First Amendment: Free Speech, Harrassment and the Law

The Jewish Federation is bringing in experts to discuss laws surrounding Title VI “Shared Ancestry Harassment” —unwelcome conduct based on ethnic or religious characteristics — plus the obligations that schools have to respond to harrassment reports. The event will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn more at https://jewishphilly.org/get-involved/public-affairs/first-amendment/.

Thursday, November 20

NextGen Signature Event

The Jewish Federation’s NextGen program presents actor and podcast host Jonah Platt at an event for young Jewish professionals. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Learn more at https://jewishphilly.org/get-involved/affinity-groups/nextgen/nextgen-signature-event/.

Thursday, November 20

Shake Rattle and Roll: Join the Celebration at Shir Ami

Shir Ami is launching their new Shir Ami Center for Adult Life with live music from the 1950s and 60s. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn more at https://www.shirami.org/form/shakerattleroll25.

Saturday, November 22

Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media Festival

Philadelphia Jewish Film and Media is holding its 45th annual film festival celebrating Jewish storytelling. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more at phillyjfm.org.

Sunday, November 23

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Or Hadash & American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Greater Philadelphia Chapter is having an event where survivors of suicide loss can come together to find connection in their shared experience. The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Learn more at https://fort-washington-pennsylvania.isosld.afsp.org/.

Monday, November 24

Discover the Story of Bukharian Jews or Jews from Central Asia

The Free Library of Philadelphia is hosting an event where attendees can learn about the history Bukharian Jews with a film screening and guided tours. The event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Learn more at https://libwww.freelibrary.org/calendar/event/159212.

Tuesday, November 25

How Happiness Thinks

Lubavitch of Yardly is hosting a six-session course about happiness and its roots in knowledge, self-awareness, and strength. Event runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Learn more at https://www.jewishyardley.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/7055002/jewish/JLI-How-Happiness-Thinks.html.