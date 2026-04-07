7 Things To Do In The Jewish Greater Philly Area Next Week

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

PARKINSON’S WALK/RUN

Support the Parkinson’s Connection at the Cherry Hill Katz JCC by joining the POWR 5K/1 Mile Walk. The 5K run will take place on the JCC’s picturesque, USATF-certified course through a local Cherry Hill neighborhood. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or want to walk for a good cause, this race may be for you. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Katz JCC. $33-$43. Register at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/CherryHill/KatzJCCPOWR5K1MileWalk.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

JCC MACCABI HALL OF FAME CEREMONY & FUNDRAISER

The Kaiserman JCC will induct the fifth class of the team Philadelphia Maccabi Hall of Fame. Join the community to help celebrate their achievements and help the JCC continue to bring the Maccabi experience to local Jewish teens. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kaiserman JCC. Register at phillyjcc.com/event/maccabi-hof.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

FROM AUSCHWITZ TO THE NBA: A FAMILY’S UNLIKELY LEGACY

Take a journey with Dan Grunfield and learn about his family’s unlikely legacy. Dan will talk about his multi-generational story of Holocaust survival, family resilience and an unprecedented basketball legacy. Stay for his presentation, refreshments and a book signing. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Congregation Beth El of Bucks County. Free for ages 13 to 16; $20 for ages 17-plus. Register by April 10 at bethelyardley.org/event/yom-hashoah-program-dan-grunfeld.html.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

HATE ENDS NOW CATTLE CAR EXHIBIT

Reflect on 65 years of the Holocaust Awareness Museum and Education Center’s work to confront antisemitism and prejudice of all kind through Holocaust education. Experience the cattle car exhibit, created to help visitors better grasp what survivors endured. One-hour slots are available from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Holocaust Awareness Museum and Education Center. $5. Register at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/in-honor-of-larry-smith-65-years-of-hamec-and-the-cattle-car-experience.

WEDNESAY, APRIL 15

JEWISH PRIDE: DEFINING OUR OWN IDENTITIES

Hear from Ben Freeman, the author of “Jewish Pride: Rebuilding a People,” on empowering Jewish people to reject the shame of antisemitism imposed on Jews by the non-Jewish world, as well as non-Jewish perceptions of what it means to be Jewish. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. For more information, contact Jason Holtzman at [email protected].

THURSAY, APRIL 16

GEMS AT THE J: MAHJONG OPEN PLAY

Mahjong players, from beginner to advanced, are invited to this open play time for those who know the rules of the game; no registration required. Gems at the J is the Kaiserman JCC’s older adult program. The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Kaiserman JCC. For more information, visit phillyjcc.com/event/gems-at-the-j-mahjong-open-play-5/2026-04-16.

THURSAY, APRIL 16

CHALLAH BAKE

Join the Aura Women’s League of Lubavitch of Bucks County for a night of challah. Learn how to make the heavenly bread from scratch and create the mystical key-shaped challah. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Glazier Jewish Center. $25. Register at jewishcenter.info/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/3424839/jewish/RSVP.htm.