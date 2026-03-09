7 Fun Jewish Things to Do This Week in Greater Philly

March 15

United States District Judge Gail Weilheimer: The Role of Judicial Independence

Join Congregation Beth El of Bucks County for a presentation by United States District Judge Gail Weilhemer about how federal courts function, the types of cases they decide and the importance of judicial independence. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. RSVP at bethelyardley.org/event/judge.html.

Rising Above Antisemitism Fundraising Gala

Join Glazier Jewish Center in strengthening women who strengthen the community at their fundraising gala to support local Jewish Women featuring Chana Weisberg. Different sponsorship levels available, event starts at 5 p.m. To learn more contact [email protected].

57th Annual Israel Advocacy Event

The JCRC of Southern New Jersey is hosting its annual Israel advocacy event featuring keynote speaker Yoseph Haddad, an Arab-Israeli social activist and varies award recipients. The main event starts at 7 p.m. but VIP and Sponsor reception begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit jcrcsnj.org/iae26.

Mezuzahs and Mimosas

Yardley Jewish Women’s Circle is inviting you to create your own fused glass heirloom mezuzah case while sipping on mimosas. Tickets are $65 and event starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Chaya Blecher at [email protected].

Kosher for Passover Wine Tasting

The sisterhood at Congregation Beth El of Bucks County is hosting a wine tasting including six different wines and light hors d’oeuvres. Learn about Israeli wine and connect with the culture history and people from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Learn more at bethelyardley.org/event/sisterhood-kosher-for-passover-wine-tasting.html.

Bucks County Kehillah Meeting Featuring Speaker Jason Holtzman

Join the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia at their Bucks County Kehillah meeting featuring a conversation with Jewish Community Relations Council Chief Jason Holtzman. Event runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To learn more contact Greta Wrigley at [email protected].

Sherlock Holmes and The Speckled Band

Temple Beth Sholom will present the one-man adaptation of Sherlock Holmes. Free for Hazak members and $10 for non-members. Performance starts at 1 p.m. Learn more and register at tbsonline.org/event/hazak-program—sherlock-holmes.html.