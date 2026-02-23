6 Events in Jewish Philadelphia Coming up Soon

Feb. 27

Eat Well, Be Well Series

Gems at the J is hosting a heart health informational session with insights of food, eating and health with Registered Dietitian Rachel Sakofs. Event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. FREE. Register: phillyjcc.com/event/heart-health/

Feb. 28

JSU Purim Meetup

Philly JCC is hosting Jewish Student Unions for a fun and festive night for Havdalah that celebrates Purim. The night will include pick-up basketball or pickleball and friends. Event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. FREE. Register: phillyjcc.com/event/jsu-meetup/

Feb. 28

CHAI Stakes Bingo Night

Head to Yardley Borough for a Jewish community bingo night fundraiser to support Lubavitch of Yardley. Kosher food and babysitting are available so that everyone has a chance to participate. Enter into the raffle and enjoy Jewish-inspired prizes. Event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. $25. Register: tickettailor.com/events/theyardleymakefielderuv/2038311

Feb. 28

Trivia Night

Temple Judea of Bucks County is hosting a trivia night with six rounds of trivia. Teams will also be entered into a best theme/decorated table contest and best team name contest for a chance to win a cash prize. Event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. $30. Register: templejudea.org/event/trivia-night1.html

March 1-2

Retro Purim Extravaganza

Temple Beth Sholom is hosting a retro themed two-day Purim bash. Come dressed as your favorite decade and enjoy the festivities. On March 1, the Family Megillah Reading will be followed by the Purim extravaganza, including a moon bounce, games, prizes, Esther’s spa, and more. March 2, the Congregational Purim Megillah reading starts at 7 p.m. followed by a retro themed afterparty. $0-50. Register: tbsonline.org/purim2026

March 3

Purim in Outer Space

Dress up in space themed costumes and join Chabad of Camden and Burlington Counties for an out of this world Purim celebration including a dinner buffet and bar starting at 5 p.m. $20. Register: thechabadcenter.org/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/7239344/jewish/Out-of-this-World-Purim-Party-RSVP.htm