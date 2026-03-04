5 Things to Do This Week in Jewish Philly

March 6

Magic in March with Jake Strong

Katz JCC is hosting an afternoon of magic and mind-bending illusions with award-winning magician Jake Strong. From 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. enjoy magic, laughter and wonder at Betty and Milton Katz JCC. Tickets are $18-23. Learn more at bit.ly/magicmarch.

March 7-8

Israeli Film Festival

Celebrate the Israeli film festival at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History with film screenings of “Cabaret Total,” “A Women Against the Wind” and more. Prices vary. Learn more at iffphila.com/2026-films/.

March 10

Philadelphia 76ers Jewish Community Night 2026

Join the 76ers in partnership with the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History for a Jewish Community Night. Enjoy discounted tickets, exclusive merch and more. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-90. Learn more at theweitzman.org/events/76ers-community-night-2026/.

March 10

Getting to the Heart of the Matter

Join jkidphilly grandparent and storied journalist for this free virtual event about how to ask the right questions and connect with your grandchildren. 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register at jkidphilly.org/event/getting-to-the-heart-of-the-matter-how-to-ask-the-right-questions/?instance_id=15844.

March 10

Annual Concert

The Holocaust Awareness Museum and Education Center at Keneseth Israel synagogue is hosting its annual concert featuring the Commonwealth Youth Choirs. Anyone is free to attend and donations are welcomed. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Register at hamec.org/event/annual-concert/.