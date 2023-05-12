5 Local Leaders Travel on Cabinet’s Largest Study Mission

More than 175 young leaders from North America, including five representatives from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, recently met with Jewish communities across Eastern Europe as part of the Jewish Federations of North America’s National Young Leadership Cabinet Study Mission in March.

National Young Leadership Cabinet, better known as Cabinet, is the premier young leadership development program that educates and connects the next generation of global Jewish leaders and philanthropists.

“I am invested in the Jewish community because if we as Jews are not invested, no one else will be. We need to make sure that Jews locally, nationally and internally, are taken care of,” said participant and Cabinet Co-Chair Lauren Danneman, who also serves on the board of trustees, the Committee of Jewish Life and Learning and the Women’s Philanthropy Board for the local Jewish Federation. “I believe in the Jewish Federation as an organization that takes care of our own as well as others. From kids to teens to adults to the elderly – we address the needs of everyone in the U.S. and internationally.”

Representing more than 40 Jewish Federations as the largest study mission in Cabinet’s nearly 60-year history, the cohort traveled to Riga, Latvia, and Budapest, Hungary. During the week-long trip, participants explored global Jewry by visiting historical sites, taking walking tours and socializing with other participants and with the various international communities.

“Many of us as Ashkenazi Jews can trace our roots to Eastern Europe,” said Cabinet participant Jan Kushner, who serves on the local Jewish Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy Board, Finance Committee and Partnership2gether (P2G) Committee. “Seeing the Jewish life where so many of us come from being revitalized and thriving was very powerful.”

The mission began with a meeting with the United States Ambassador to Latvia Christopher Robinson, who spoke about Ukrainian refugee efforts, partnership relations with the U.S. and the fight for the recently-passed Holocaust restitution law to ensure that the country remembers the atrocities of the past.

“Experiencing this with Cabinet members – an amazing cohort of engaged, young Jewish lay leaders across the U.S. and Canada – transforms this into a once-in-a-lifetime, extremely meaningful experience,” said Cabinet participant Dayna Finkelstein, who serves on the local Jewish Federation’s board of trustees. “At a time when we are seeing antisemitism seep into mainstream culture and Holocaust denialism still exists, I think it’s important to combat this by remembering our past and confronting our present – through keeping our Jewish traditions alive, our memory of Jewish history sharp, and our global Jewish communities healthy and strong.”

As part of their journey, Cabinet participants visited various partners of the Jewish Federation to feel the true impact of their philanthropic goals to help those in need and create vibrant Jewish communities around the world.

Partner visits included various Jewish Agency for Israel sites and the World ORT school in Riga. Participants also explored the Joint Distribution Committee’s supported Jewish Community Center in Budapest, the Camp Szarvas – a summer camp turned winter respite for Ukrainian Jewish refugees – in Hungary, and more.

“It is an honor to do my part to ensure that our Jewish community, locally and globally, continues to thrive in the face of growing hate,” said Cabinet participant Danielle Weiss, who serves as the chair of the local Jewish Federation’s Jewish Community Relations Council as well as on the board of directors, Women’s Philanthropy Board and Campaign team. “I can trust that my intention to repair the world will be well-executed when I make my gift each year to the Jewish Federation.”

This experience is just one of the many impactful leadership development opportunities that Cabinet provides for its 450 current members. Since its inception in 1963, Cabinet has trained 4,200 alumni across North America, including many who have gone on to hold senior leadership roles in Jewish communal organizations, public service and the private sector.

“We, in North America, are fortunate to have resources that people might not have in other parts of the world,” said Cabinet participant Joey Schorr from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia delegation. “The Jewish Federation has a mandate to help Jews worldwide.”

***

Applications for the 60th year of Cabinet are open through May 19. For more information about Cabinet or other leadership development programs, contact NextGen Director Susan Becker at sbecker@jewishphilly.org.