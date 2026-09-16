3 Years After Oct. 7, Israel has Overhauled the Defense of Gaza Border Communities

Josh Hasten | JNS

The Israel Defense Forces has implemented major changes to the way it protects Israeli communities and residents in the Gaza border region, seeking to ensure that the lessons of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre are learned and that such an attack never happens again.

On Sept. 10, a senior IDF Southern Command official gave JNS an exclusive briefing highlighting some of the major steps that have been taken.

At the forefront of community security is “Hagmar,” the Hebrew acronym for haganah merhavit (“regional defense”), the IDF’s local-defense framework. It relies on IDF reservists who live in the communities and serve as part of their local defense, in uniform, working hand in hand with the kitat konenut, or civilian first-response team, and the “ravshatz,” a Hebrew acronym for rakaz bitachon shotef tzahali, a civilian who coordinates directly with the IDF.

This system mirrors the local defense system that has protected communities in Judea and Samaria for more than two decades.

The kitat konenut, comprising local resident volunteers, is tasked with providing the community’s immediate response during the first minutes of a security incident. The composition of each community’s kitat konenut is determined by its size and needs. Sderot, for example, has a larger defense formation than the smaller community of Kfar Aza.

According to the official, following Oct. 7, the IDF took numerous steps to strengthen the Hagmar system in the Gaza border region. Communities were classified according to factors including their proximity to the border, with frontline communities—those that would be the first to encounter an incursion—receiving more significant defensive components.

“The goal is to build the capability so that every community can provide an immediate response and defend itself,” the official said.