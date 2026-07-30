2025 Deadliest Year for Jews Outside Israel Since Buenos Aires Bombing, Report Says

Twenty people were murdered in antisemitic attacks in 2025, making it the deadliest year for anti-Jewish violence outside of Israel since the bombing of the AMIA Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires on July 18, 1994, according to a new report.

The J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism documented more than 23,000 antisemitic incidents in 2025 across Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, which are home to more than 90% of Jews.

The number of antisemitic incidents across the seven countries was 136% higher than in 2022, according to the task force, which called antisemitism in these countries “our new normal.”

The 20 murders included 15 people killed at a Chanukah celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney, two killed at the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, two killed at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. and one killed in Boulder, Colo.

Although reported incidents declined by 33% in the United States in 2025, they remained 131% higher than in 2021, per the report.

Australia recorded the largest increase during that period at 270%, followed by Germany at 215% and France at 124%. Germany had nearly 70 incidents for every 1,000 Jewish residents, the highest per-capita rate among the seven countries and nearly 70 times the U.S. rate.

Anti-Zionism was identified as a central motivation in 48% of incidents in the United Kingdom, 45% in the United States and 23% in Germany.

The report found that in Ireland, the Jewish community of about 2,200 people reported 143 antisemitic incidents in six months. Ireland has no national strategy to combat antisemitism or dedicated security funding for its Jewish community, according to the report.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, which helped found the task force in 2023, said that “2025 was one of the most violent years for American Jews on record. We were targeted an average of 17 times a day.”

“This isn’t just an American crisis,” Greenblatt stated. “Every single J7 country remains dramatically above pre-Oct. 7 levels.”

The task force recommended that governments “must stop reacting after Jews are attacked and start acting before, with real security funding, stronger laws and social media platforms that enforce their own rules.”

It also urged technology companies to “strengthen moderation of hate content and increase transparency and cooperation with civil society to counter emerging threats.”