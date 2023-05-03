Letters: Biography Lacking

Elliott Abrams’ op-ed (“Israeli Sovereignty and American Intervention,” April 13) took to task the Democratic Party and Biden administration over the issue of the United States government and some American Jewish opposition to Netanyahu’s proposed judiciary changes in Israel, but nowhere in Abrams’ credentials at the end of the piece is there mention that he served in three Republican administrations (Reagan, George W. Bush and Trump).

Identifying his party might let readers know who is writing.

David Broida, Lower Merion/Narberth Democratic Committeeperson