Toast to Israel at 75 Vegetarian Shabbat Dinner Shows Off the Country’s Farm-to-table Flavors

Ethel G. Hofman

Phyllis Glazer made aliyah from New York more than 40 years ago. Today, she is one of Israel’s culinary stars as a journalist, television personality and spokesperson.

So when we were invited to her home in Tel Aviv for Shabbat dinner, I immediately accepted. Although Glazer is a vegetarian, with respect to her meat-eating guests, I expected the traditional chicken dinner, redolent with the spices and produce that come to Israeli tables fresh from the moshav (small farms). The wines were sure to be exceptional. From chardonnays to syrahs, Israel’s fine wines continue to sweep up awards at international festivals. Gone are the days when Manischewitz grape was the only kosher wine in town.

I was wrong about the chicken. As food professionals and friends, Glazer and I share culinary tastes. As she handed me a wooden spoon and a package of yellow cornmeal, she stated simply: “You like polenta.” Then she instructed me to pour the cornmeal slowly into a big pot of simmering water. As I stirred the pot over a low heat, it thickened into a creamy yellow mixture. We seasoned it with salt and white pepper, and it was ready. As the side dish?

Not so. A friend who knows his way around Glazer’s kitchen carried the heavy pot to the table and proceeded to spoon the polenta onto a huge wooden board, spreading it about three-quarters-inch thick. This served as the base for half a dozen sautéed and grilled vegetables. Chunks of pumpkin had been cooked and sweetened, then crisp-tender, golden asparagus spears glistened with extra-virgin olive oil fresh from Israel.

Mushroom earthiness was combined with young peppery arugula, chunks of fried red and green peppers, and discs of grilled baby eggplant all to make an appetizing, colorful palette, healthy and low-calorie. Dishes of fresh tomato salsa, shredded Parmesan cheese, diced Bulgarian cheese (similar to feta) and a lightly dressed salad of baby greens were all part of the main meal. Each challah braid was sprinkled with different seeds and herbs: sunflower seeds, sesame, oregano, pine nuts, nigella (black caraway seeds) and cumin.

Everything on the table was locally produced — fruits, vegetables, cheeses, the full-bodied olive oil and the wine. The produce went farm-to-table within hours. Picked at the peak of ripeness with maximum nutritional value, each item had its own distinctive taste, texture and appearance. This was fresh Israeli food at its very best.

Polenta should be made at the last minute, but all the vegetables can be prepared ahead of time and simply warmed in the microwave. You can use whatever vegetables are available and to your taste.

As Glazer stood at the head of the table reciting the blessings over the bread and wine, we gave thanks for life, love and the abundance of quality food and drink grown in Israel’s pristine hills and valleys.

Serve this meal with nuts and raisins to go with a selection of wine.

Polenta Shell

Serves 6-8

Polenta is actually a cornmeal porridge. A famous dish with cultural roots in Romania, where it’s called Mămăligă. It can be prepared with milk or a mixture of water and milk. The method here is the simplest to prepare.

7 cups water

2½ cups fine yellow cornmeal

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 teaspoon salt or to taste

White pepper to taste

Pour the water into a large heavy-bottomed pot. Bring it to barely simmering over medium heat.

Stirring constantly, slowly add the cornmeal, pouring in a steady stream. Continue stirring until thickened. Stir in the margarine or butter to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove it from the heat and cool slightly.

Spoon it onto a board, about 20-inches-by-15-inches, spreading about ¾-inch thick. Top it with a selection of sautéed and grilled vegetables, arranged in sections.

Serve it hot.

Sweet Pumpkin Chunks | Pareve

Serves 6-8

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons sugar

1 medium onion, coarsely chopped

1 pound pumpkin, peeled, seeded and cubed into ¾-inch cubes

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¾ teaspoon cardamom or cinnamon or to taste

In a heavy pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil and sugar until the sugar just begins to barely turn brown (watch carefully). Reduce the heat to low.

Add the onion and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes.

Add the pumpkin, lemon juice, cardamom or cinnamon, and about ¾-cup water.

Cover and cook it for about 30 minutes or until the pumpkin is soft but has not lost its shape. Stir occasionally.

Serve it hot or at room temperature.

Roasted Asparagus Spears | Pareve

Serves 6-8

20-24 asparagus spears, trimmed

Olive oil

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper

Preheat your oven to 475 degrees F.

Liberally brush asparagus on all sides with olive oil. Arrange them on a baking sheet.

Sprinkle them with salt and pepper.

Cook them in a preheated oven for 5 minutes. Then turn on the broiler and finish them off for 4 to 5 minutes longer or until beginning to brown.

Serve it hot or at room temperature.

Grilled Eggplant Discs | Pareve

Serves 6-8

3 baby eggplant

About ¼ cup olive oil vinaigrette dressing

Dried basil or chives

Freshly ground pepper

Preheat your broiler. Spray a broiler pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Trim the ends of each eggplant and discard. Wipe the eggplants with a damp towel and cut them into discs about ¼-inch thick. Brush them liberally with the vinaigrette dressing.

Place them on a prepared broiler pan. Sprinkle them with dried basil or chives and pepper.

Let them stand for 10 minutes at room temperature.

Place the eggplant under the preheated broiler. Cook it for 4 to 5 minutes or until it’s beginning to brown. Flip the eggplant, and cook it on the other side until golden brown, about 5 minutes longer.

Serve it hot or at room temperature.

Mushrooms With Arugula | Pareve

Serves 6-8

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound sliced white mushrooms

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ cup coarsely shredded baby arugula, packed

2 teaspoons lemon or lime juice

Heat the olive oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the mushrooms, and cook them until they begin to brown, 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the garlic and turmeric. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes longer until the garlic is soft.

Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the arugula and the lemon or lime juice.

Serve it hot or at room temperature.

Balsamic-Lemon Vinaigrette | Pareve

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

½ teaspoon minced garlic

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Whisk the oil, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard and garlic together.

Season to taste with salt and pepper. Use at room temperature.

Ethel G. Hofman is a widely syndicated American Jewish food and travel columnist, author and culinary consultant.