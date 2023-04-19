Letters: A Victory for Freedom of Speech

It seems that Jonathan Tobin believes in two things (“A Resistance Coup Just Defeated Israeli Democracy,” March 30). One is that a person should only be permitted to express his/her opinion on Election Day under the cover of curtains. Another is that lawmakers should have unlimited power.

It’s important to know that it was the German Parliament that gave Hitler absolute power.

What if the lawmakers in the United States had absolute power? Schools could be segregated. States could prohibit interracial and same-sex marriage. Lawmakers could restrict what’s being sent over the internet. Schools could limit freedom of speech.

In Israel, people exercised their freedom of speech. Conservatives could have had counter-demonstrations but chose not to do so.

What happened in Israel is a victory for freedom of speech and the preservation of democracy.

Charles Wolfsfeld, Philadelphia