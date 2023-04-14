Celebrating National Volunteer Week with the Israel 75 Community Mitzvah Day Co-Chairs

Giving back to those in need, connecting with the community and making a difference are just a few of the many reasons why people volunteer. During National Volunteer Week, April 16-22, and every week, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is inspired by those who dedicate their time to volunteering and leaving the community better than they found it.

In light of National Volunteer Week and as a way to honor Israel’s 75th anniversary, the Jewish Federation is hosting Community Mitzvah Day on Sunday, April 23. This day will offer more than 25 hands-on opportunities for all ages throughout the Greater Philadelphia area. The Jewish Federation asked the four co-chairs of this day of giving back about why they volunteer.

Allison Goodman

“After spending 20 years in the finance sector, I transitioned into a full-time volunteer in 2021 as a way to give back to the community that’s given so much to my family and me. My primary goal is to help facilitate rebuilding our community after the COVID-19 quarantine, particularly within our day schools. I love to bring people together and connect them in ways that are meaningful to them.”

Sarah Vogel

“I volunteer in the community because I am committed to tzedakah. My great-grandparents, grandparents and parents have always given back to others in need and to worthy endeavors, no matter how much or how little they had. Tzedakah is a way of life in my family.”

Corie Moskow



“Volunteering and leadership development can sometimes be the last things on the family to-do list, but they need to be prioritized. The Jewish Federation is the epicenter of Jewish life and when we step up to volunteer through this organization, we help strengthen and protect the Jewish community as a whole.”

Matthew Moskow



“Growing up, I always volunteered with causes that my mom was supporting. Today, I am a proud co-founder of Main Line Math Project and have found my passion offering free tutoring. I am excited for Community Mitzvah Day because it has the ability to really show kids and their parents that giving back with the Jewish Federation can be fun.”

***

Ready to do some good for your community? Visit Israel75.jewishphilly.org/mitzvah to learn more and sign up for one of the Israel 75 Community Mitzvah Day volunteer opportunities.