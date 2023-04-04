Jewish Women International CEO Presents at Forum

Meredith Jacobs, the CEO of Jewish Women International, was the presenter at the Sid Tessler Forum of the Jewish Interest Group at Shannondell at Valley Forge on March 15.
Meredith Jacobs, the CEO of Jewish Women International, was the presenter at the Sid Tessler Forum of the Jewish Interest Group at Shannondell at Valley Forge on March 15.
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.
CONTRIBUTE
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.