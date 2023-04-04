Israeli Judo Athlete Visits Drexel University Hillel

Israeli Olympic judo medalist Ori Sasson visited Drexel University’s Hillel as part of Jewish National Fund-USA’s Positively Israel campaign on college campuses.
Israeli Olympic judo medalist Ori Sasson visited Drexel University’s Hillel as part of Jewish National Fund-USA’s Positively Israel campaign on college campuses.
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.
CONTRIBUTE
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.