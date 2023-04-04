Flyers Executive Meets with Abramson Center Resident

By
- -
-
0
Courtesy of Ike Richman

Philadelphia Flyers executive Valerie Camillo met 91-year-old Abramson Center resident Harvey Ballen in person after they struck up a friendship during the pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here