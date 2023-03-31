The Fifth Question: How to Ensure All Have a Meal This Passover?

As Passover nears, continually rising food prices and expiring Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits beg local Jewish organizations to ask a fifth question this year: How is it possible to ensure that all who celebrate have access to matzah, maror and a hearty holiday meal?

According to the Department of Agriculture, the cost of groceries was 11.3% higher in December 2022 than in January 2022. Kosher for Passover foods, which are historically already more costly than non-hectured foods, are expected to rise this Passover season as well. This comes at a critical time for those receiving assistance through SNAP benefits because $2.5 billion of the program’s emergency pandemic allocations will expire nationwide this month.

With all these strains on local families’ budgets, the ability to express religious freedom by observing holidays with traditional foods is appearing more like a privilege instead of a right.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Mitzvah Food Program is working to ensure that this basic freedom remains a right by offering free Passover foods to those in need.

“It is imperative that we are able to provide our Jewish clients with as much as we can during the High Holidays and Passover to ensure that our clients are able to celebrate their faith,” said Whitney Drukier, the Jewish Federation’s MFP operations manager. “By providing staple kosher for Passover foods, we are helping to add to these families’ seder dinners commemorating the liberation from slavery and honoring the history of their ancestors.”

To honor this history, MFP has partnered with Philabundance and Kosher Mart Foods to provide more than $25,000 worth of kosher for Passover goods to families in need in the Greater Philadelphia area.

“It’s our ultimate goal to make sure the diverse communities we serve feel like their cultures and traditions are reflected in how we support them,” noted a representative from Philabundance. “Our neighbors deserve the right to receive culturally relevant foods they are accustomed to.”

This Passover, Philabundance showcased its support by gifting $8,300 in ACME gift cards, which will be distributed at all four of MFP’s pantries across the region.

MFP is also using $17,000 of its annual funds to order Passover supplies from Kosher Mart Foods, including Kedem grape juice, matzah, honey, gefilte fish and borscht, for their Jewish clients.

“We both were born in Philadelphia and, as a result, we take a great deal of pride in our ability to service our fellow Philadelphia neighbors as well as the surrounding communities,” said Leo and Seth Schwartzberg, who are the fourth-generation owners of Kosher Mart Foods.

MFP clients have noted their gratitude for the Passover provisions that will help them participate in their holiday customs.

“In celebrating Passover, I am continuing the tradition that has been passed on to me by previous generations,” expressed one of MFP’s clients, who wished to remain anonymous. “I still remember my grandmother opening a special set of dishes and preparing for the seder. I cannot imagine breaking this [tradition], and I’m grateful for MFP’s support because it means I don’t have to.”

In addition to providing kosher food during major Jewish holidays, like Passover and Rosh Hashanah, MFP works to combat food insecurity all year round for all who are hungry, regardless of race, religion or financial background. This past year, MFP provided 904,908 pounds of food to 4,055 clients with the help of local volunteers.

“When I deliver food packages, it brings me great joy to know that those in need will have enough to eat for the coming weeks,” said MFP volunteer Mitchell Benson, who also serves on the Jewish Federation’s endowment committee. “These Passover provisions show MFP’s clients that we are here and we care.”

In addition to supporting MFP as an internal program, the Jewish Federation granted $2.6 million this year through the Jewish Community Fund, unrestricted giving, toward caring for those in need locally and overseas – one of its main pillars. This includes organizations that fight food insecurity, like the Jewish Relief Agency and KleinLife which will also provide kosher for Passover food to Greater Philadelphia area families this spring.

“Jewish teachings and values direct us to care for those in need in our community, and during this unprecedented time of inflation in food costs, it is incumbent for the Jewish community to provide for those who can’t afford to fill up their seder plates,” explained Brian Gralnick, the Jewish Federation’s director of local grants and partnerships. “People don’t stop being hungry during the holidays.”

***

For more information about the Mitzvah Food Program, visit jewishphilly.org/mfp, email mitzvahfoodprogram@jewishphilly.org or call 215-832-0509.