Letters: Jew Hatred Pervasive in City

Jew-hatred in Philadelphia exists from the top down (“AJC CEO, Philadelphia Leaders Meet to Address Antisemitism,” March 2).

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has for two consecutive years sponsored official events that by their very nature legitimize Jew-hatred: The city’s participation in the United Nation’s so-called “Day of Solidarity With the Palestinian People,” replete with fist-brandishing posters and terrorist PLO flags – part-and-parcel of a movement to undo and destroy the Jewish state of Israel and endanger Israel’s seven million Jews.

Kenney’s departments, including the School District of Philadelphia, have promoted Jew-hatred and/or have sought to erase Jewish history and heritage. Our organization has documented multiple examples of these in two detailed reports. Government-sanctioned Jew-hatred gives the attacks an official imprimatur and funds all or part of the attacks – making them more impactful.

It was nice of Philadelphia City Council to pass a resolution against antisemitism – though without addressing the city’s own attacks against Jewry it is rather meaningless.

Steve Feldman, executive director, Greater Philadelphia Chapter Zionist Organization of America