Sharon and Jay Bornstein of Dresher announce the marriage of their daughter, Lisa Holly Bornstein, to Dr. Nolan Brett Skop, son of Deborah and Ronald Skop of Succasunna, New Jersey.

The ceremony and reception took place at The Logan Hotel on Nov. 12, 2022.

Jordan Bornstein and Brandon Skop served as best men. Completing the wedding party were Thelma Krefetz, grandmother of the bride, and Darcy and Dawn Skop, sister and sister-in-law of the groom.

Lisa and Nolan reside in New York City.