Costumes, Cookies and Carnivals: Purim 2023 Recap

Hamantaschen, music and parades — what a memorable way to bring everyone together for Purim! This year, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Kehillot, neighborhood groups, celebrated Purim with carnivals, arts and crafts, costumes and delicious foods.

Approximately 1,500 community members across the Greater Philadelphia area came out to commemorate the joyous holiday.

Kehillah programming is part of the Jewish Federation’s neighborhood initiative to foster a vibrant Jewish community throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. Learn more by visiting jewishphilly.org/kehillah or by contacting Director of Community Development Max Moline at mmoline@jewishphilly.org.

Northeast Kehillah

The Northeast Kehillah hosted Purim Comes Alive on Feb. 28 at KleinLife with an exciting evening of interactive stories with jkidphilly and crafts and activities with Camp Galil.

Old York Road Kehillah

The Old York Road Kehillah hosted the Old York Road Kehillah Purim Carnival on March 5, where participants enjoyed hamantaschen, prizes, inflatable obstacle courses, slides and more.

Lower Merion Kehillah

On March 5, the Lower Merion Kehillah and community partners hosted Purim Fest ‘23, complete with games, prizes and crafts at the Kaiserman JCC.

Center City Kehillah

The Center City Kehillah, Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel and other community partners hosted a Purim Block Party in Fitler Square on March 7 featuring DJ Aluminum, Dr. Dani Dancepants, Drag Queen Storytime, face painting and more!