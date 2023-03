Chloe Sayer Kieffer was born on Feb. 1 to Alexandra (Ali) Sayer and Robert Kieffer.

She is the granddaughter of Doug Sayer, Honey Bass, Pam and Bob Kieffer, and the niece of Bari Grabowsky, Ricky Sayer, Lindsay Sayer and Crista Kieffer.

Chloe’s first name is in loving memory of her great-grandfather, Coleman Sayer, and her Hebrew name, Miriam, is in loving memory of her great-grandmother, Miriam Trachtenberg.