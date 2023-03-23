White Supremacist Stickers Posted in Port RichmondNeighborhood

Hundreds of stickers promoting white supremacist organizations were posted in recent days in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood, Billy Penn reported.

White Lives Matter Pennsylvania posted a video on March 20 showing the stickers being posted, saying it was trying to create “solidarity” among white people.

One sticker called for solidarity with antisemitic comments made recently by Kanye West. Another aid “anti-racist is code for anti-white.”

Some Port Richmond residents told Billy Penn that they went around removing the stickers.

Marcia Bronstein, the Philadelphia regional director for the American Jewish Committee denounced the stickering.

“Unfortunately, this is the kind of occurrence we have seen more frequently throughout our region over the last year. These are the acts of cowards whose ideas need to be confined to the fringes of society,” she said. “Philadelphians have shown time and again they will stand up to hate in whatever form it takes.”