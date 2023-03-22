Letters: Taylor Force, Reality Check

Enforcing the Taylor Force Act

I applaud the enforcement of the Taylor Force Act (“Progeny of the Taylor Force Act,” March 16). The Palestinian Authority should be penalized for underwriting acts of Palestinian terror.

The Pindrus Act, sponsored by a minister of the far-right United Torah Judaism Party, would allow Israeli victims of Palestinian terror to sue the PA for compensatory damages. The PA, however, is no longer the law enforcement agency in the West Bank. That responsibility now falls to the IDF, which is, after all, now responsible for the safety of all residents of the West Bank, including Palestinians.

In fact, the IDF was responsible for protecting the murdered residents of Hawara and preventing the destruction of property and the injuries that resulted from the settler pogrom.

Victims of any terror, perpetrated by Jews or Palestinians living in the West Bank should be equally compensated after judicial review by the Israeli Supreme Court, which has jurisdiction over such matters.

Stuart Fredd, Ambler

Defining Reality

The attack on Huwara by observant Jews fed up with being victims of stabbings and shootings, of thrown rocks and other projectiles aimed at their cars, of bombs set off indiscriminately, of family massacres — thankfully, this is not the Orthodox Judaism that Aviad Houminer-Rosenblum grew up on (The Settlers’ Attack on Huwara Is Not the Orthodox Judaism I Grew Up On,” March 9).

But that is the reality for these Jews. Perhaps they are sick and tired of being on the receiving end and decided to play by Arab rules for a change. If the destruction of Huwara sends a message to the next Palestinian terrorist, what’s the problem? Must Jews always play the victim?

As for the author’s irresponsible statement that Jewish outposts abuse the Palestinians daily, it is just that — an irresponsible statement. Perhaps he thinks that Jews should return to the ‘67 boundaries or, even better, the ‘48 lines. I support the right of these Jews to live anywhere in Eretz Israel. They are true Zionists, and that’s Orthodox Judaism.

Zachary Margolies, Philadelphia