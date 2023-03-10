Ukraine: One Year Later

In February 2022, the world watched in horror while Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Overnight, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia launched the Emergency Response Campaign, and thanks to the local community’s generosity, acted immediately to provide critical aid to those in need.

With the Jewish Federation’s support, Ukrainian Jewish brothers and sisters continue to persevere despite the physical, mental and emotional burdens of war that they face every day.

Hope Perseveres for Ukrainian Refugees with $1.5 Million Raised

To date, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Emergency Response campaign has raised almost $1.5 million, providing critical humanitarian work on the ground in Ukraine, in neighboring countries, in Israel and here at home through partner agencies.

$755,000 allocated to the Jewish Federations of North America’s (JFNA) national campaign of $85 million, funding over 50 organizations with operations on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

$80,500 for flights to Israel for refugees from Ukraine and Russia, provided by the Jewish Agency For Israel (JAFI)

$376,000 granted for trauma and medical services for refugees including those in Israel; the Emergency Volunteer Project, through which firefighters from Greater Philadelphia assisted with rescue and recovery efforts alongside Israeli firefighters in Ukraine; and IT Works, a program in Israel providing employment training for immigrants from Ukraine and Russia

Dedicated Resources

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is one of six Jewish Federations nationally to receive a grant as part of Jewish Federations of North America’s $1 million Ukrainian Resettlement initiative. These additional dollars allowed for increased support of local organizations helping Ukrainian refugees now living in Philadelphia.

Meet Irina

When arriving in Philadelphia, Irina was ready to overcome the hurdles that come with being a refugee, such as securing work authorization, finding a job and a place to live. But, the most important item on her list was to find a place for her children to feel safe and acclimate to the new country. Irina discovered KleinLife, a Jewish Federation-supported organization, that opened a free camp for Ukrainian refugee children. Just a few short weeks in camp and Irina’s children began to smile again.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia has spent decades building a strong relationship with global partner agencies, creating a strong infrastructure to support vulnerable Jewish communities. This relationship uniquely positioned the Jewish Federation to respond quickly to the invasion of Ukraine, providing critical support in the greatest time of need.