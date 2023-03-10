Ruckenstein-Matz

Debbie and Michael Ruckenstein of Wynnewood and Ellen Horowitz Matz and Michael Matz of Elkins Park announce the engagement of their children, Jen Ruckenstein and Zach Matz.

Jen has a BS in kinesiology from Penn State University and a doctorate in physical therapy from Arcadia University. She is a pediatric physical therapist with Ivy Rehab for Kids in Montgomery County.

