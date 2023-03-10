Ruckenstein-Matz

By
- -
-
0
Photo by Ellen Horowitz Matz

Debbie and Michael Ruckenstein of Wynnewood and Ellen Horowitz Matz and Michael Matz of Elkins Park announce the engagement of their children, Jen Ruckenstein and Zach Matz.

Jen has a BS in kinesiology from Penn State University and a doctorate in physical therapy from Arcadia University.  She is a pediatric physical therapist with Ivy Rehab for Kids in Montgomery County.  
Zach graduated with a BS in kinesiology from the University of Maryland and is certified as a paramedic through Jeff Stat/Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.  He works as a paramedic with the Philadelphia Fire Department. Zach also has his real estate license and works for Keller Williams Philadelphia/Venture Philly Group.
The couple were engaged in Cabo, Mexico, and are planning a June 2024 wedding.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here