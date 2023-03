Alan and Sheila Snyder of Bensalem and Mitch Hirsch and Sylvia Lifschitz of Lower Gwynedd announce the birth of their granddaughter, Rachel Liora Hirsch, son of Josh and Stacey Hirsch, and sister of Aaron Eli, of Meadowbrook.

Rachel Liora was born on March 1. She is named in loving memory of paternal great-grandparents Rose Lifschitz and Robert Hirsch, and maternal great-great-uncle Louis Snyder.

Sharing in the joy are aunt and uncle Allison and Scott Snyder and cousins Sophia and Maya Snyder.