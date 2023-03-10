Eisman-Stein

Robin Eisman and David Stein were married on Aug. 21, 2022 at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Philadelphia and was conducted by Rabbi Josh Minkin.

The bride and groom were escorted to the huppah by, respectively, her sons, Ben and Jake Weilerstein, and his sister and brother-in-law, Harriette and David Coddington.

Huppah-bearers and other ceremony participants were Robin’s daughter-in-law, Shira Rascoe, her parents, Beatrice and Sylvan Eisman, her sister and brother-in-law Sherrie Eisman and Michael Freeman, and David’s cousins, Janis Risch and George Longbottom.