If Grayden was nervous that day, no one at Temple Isaiah in Fulton could tell. An aspiring singer/actor, he was waiting for a call back from Olney Theatre Center, where he had auditioned for its upcoming production of “Kinky Boots.”

Sure enough, on the heels of his bar mitzvah, Grayden made his professional theatrical debut this month playing young Charlie in the Cyndi Lauper/Harvey Fierstein musical about a beleaguered factory owner who has to get creative to save his family’s shoe factory.