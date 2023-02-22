Letters: How Does the Media Depict Israel?

I thank Mitchell Bard for his op-ed “Assad Hates Israel More Than He loves His People” (Feb. 16).

I ask those Jewish organizations that focus on the presentation of Israel in the media to provide the general public with a review of how much space in the print and the electronic media was devoted to Israel’s efforts to directly rescue people of neighboring Syria and Turkey — countries whose leaders choose to be Israel’s enemies. This review would document the level of anti-Israel bias that exists in the general media no matter what Israel’s humanitarian actions are.

David Romanoff, Penn Valley