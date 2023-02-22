A Community for All

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia advocates for a more accessible and inclusive community by partnering and supporting organizations that serve individuals living with disabilities and their families.

178,300+ individuals in the Greater Philadelphia area have been diagnosed with a mental or behavioral health condition

67,900+ individuals are caretakers for someone with a physical health problem or disability

*Sourced from the Jewish Federation Population Study, 2019

“My previous school was a large ‘normal’ high school, and I didn’t receive personal attention at all. I felt left behind. Dror’s school helps me feel that there is nothing wrong with me and that I can learn to succeed despite the difficulties and problems I have.” – David, Dror’s Jerusalem Vocational High School for At-Risk Youth student

Providing Help and Resources in Israel

Dror Jerusalem Vocational High School for At-Risk Youth, supported by the Jewish Federation, focuses on vocational training for high schools in marginalized communities. It provides students with innovative and adaptable technological skills, social awareness tools, community building and innovative thinking.

David, a student who struggles with learning disabilities and was removed from his high school due to behavioral issues, now attends Dror Jerusalem Vocational High School and is thriving in his studies as part of the school’s sound engineering training track.

Making an Impact in Greater Philadelphia

The Jewish Federation supports local organizations with programs that provide education, skill-building, resources and additional aid for Jewish children and adults living with disabilities.

In Fiscal Year 2022:

$323,665 allocated to 8 local programs that focus on disability inclusion

860+ individuals with disabilities in the Greater Philadelphia area received a variety of services, including case management, socialization and independent living services

830+ individuals with disabilities participated in inclusive Jewish community events and activities alongside their family members and friends

If you are interested in supporting this vital work, please contact Alix Caplan at acaplan@jewishphilly.org.