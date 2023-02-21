Local Jewish Musician Performs Concert

Local Jewish musician Rory Michelle Sullivan performed at a 10-year anniversary concert for her music journey at Howl at the Moon in Philadelphia on Jan. 26.
Local Jewish musician Rory Michelle Sullivan performed at a 10-year anniversary concert for her music journey at Howl at the Moon in Philadelphia on Jan. 26.
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.
CONTRIBUTE
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.