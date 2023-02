Sallie and Michael Bleshman announce the birth of their granddaughter Falyn Alivia, born on Feb. 10.

She is the daughter of Dara Courtney Bleshman. Falyn Alivia is named in loving memory of maternal great-grandparents Frank and Adele Rakoff.

Aunt Heather, uncle Rich and cousins Justin and Andrew Badt join in welcoming Falyn Alivia to the family.