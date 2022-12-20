KleinLife Celebrates Thanksgiving with Local Seniors

KleinLife in Northeast Philadelphia celebrated Thanksgiving with more than 130 area seniors.
KleinLife in Northeast Philadelphia celebrated Thanksgiving with more than 130 area seniors.
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.
CONTRIBUTE
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.