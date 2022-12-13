Or Shalom Sisterhood Honors Board Member

The sisterhood at Or Shalom in Berwyn honored board member and events chair Ellen Gross with a leaf on the synagogue’s tree of life.
The sisterhood at Or Shalom in Berwyn honored board member and events chair Ellen Gross with a leaf on the synagogue’s tree of life.
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.
CONTRIBUTE
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.