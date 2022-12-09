Eight Ways to Celebrate the Eight Days of Chanukah Across Greater Philadelphia

Dreidels spinning, latkes flipping in the pan and candles lighting up windows — the glow of the menorah is just around the corner with Chanukah beginning Sunday, December 18 at sundown.

Over the holiday’s eight days, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s neighborhood Kehillot and Jewish Community Relations Council will host a number of family-friendly programs to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Open to all, community events will include candle lightings, mitzvah opportunities, delicious Chanukah treats and more.

Visit jewishphilly.org/hanukkahguide for the full roundup of community events and registration details.

Miracle of Lights: Chanukah Laser Show

Saturday, Dec. 17 | 6-8:30 p.m.

Beth Sholom Congregation, 8231 Old York Road, Elkins Park

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a laser light show! Join Old York Road Kehillah for an evening of wonder for people of all ages. Enjoy snacks and a laser show, presented by Wondergy. Following the program, families are invited to a camp fair. While this event is sold out, community members can join the waitlist.

Chanukah Celebration at Horsham Center for Jewish Life

Sunday, Dec. 18 | 3-4 p.m.

Horsham Center for Jewish Life, 1425 Horsham Road, North Wales

Help spread the light of Chanukah with the Buxmont Kehillah and residents at Horsham Center for Jewish Life. Welcome in the first night with a meaningful candle lighting. All ages are invited to enjoy singing, stories and Chanukah goody bags.

Chanukah Lighting on Boathouse Row

Sunday, Dec. 18 | 4:30 p.m.

Virtual

Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a special holiday lighting. Virtually join the Jewish Federation’s Jewish Community Relations Council, Mayor Jim Kenney, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell and other city officials for songs and prayers as Boathouse Row is illuminated in blue and white.

Community Chanukah Celebration

Monday, Dec. 19 | 5-6 p.m.

Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley

Celebrate the second night of Hanukkah with the Bucks County Kehillah! All are welcome to enjoy crafts, candle lighting, music and donuts.

Chanukah at the Train Station

Monday, Dec. 19 | 5:15- 6:15 p.m.

Circle at Narberth Train Station, 1 Station Circle, Narberth

Come gather with friends for some blessings, songs, sufganiyot (jelly donuts) and Chanukah celebrations. Join the Lower Merion Kehillah for candle lighting with community members and train goers.

Shine a Light on Antisemitism

Monday, Dec. 19 | 7 p.m.

Gladwyne Presbyterian Church 1321 Beaumont Drive, Gladwyne

The Jewish Federation’s Jewish Community Relations Council invites the community to join an important interfaith conversation to listen, learn and discuss the rising antisemitism in America. Led by Jewish and other faith leaders, the program will include a menorah lighting, self-reflection and thoughts on action.

Chanukah Candle Lighting

Tuesday, Dec. 20 | 5 p.m.

Rittenhouse Square Park, 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia

Show your Chanukah love in the hub of the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. Perfect for the whole family, make the third night of Chanukah one for the holiday memory books by joining the Center City Kehillah for a joyous and meaningful candle lighting in Rittenhouse Square Park.

Community Chanukah Celebration

Wednesday, Dec. 21 | 6-7 p.m.

House of Kosher, 9806 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115

Welcome in the fourth night of Chanukah with the Northeast Kehillah! Bring family and friends for an evening of candle lighting, live music by Ken Ulansey, latkes and donuts — and, of course, schmoozing and all of the Chanukah fun. Nosh will be provided by House of Kosher.

***

Full event listing: jewishphilly.org/hanukkahguide

Want to get involved in Jewish life within your community? Contact Max Moline, director of community development, at mmoline@jewishphilly.org or 215-832-0803.