Gould-Linares

Julia and David Gould of Newtown and Lisa and Bryant Linares of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, announce the engagement of their children, Jacqueline Taylor Gould to Cameron Robert Linares.

Jacqueline is a graduate of Bloomsburg University with a teaching degree in special education and a master’s degree as a reading specialist. She is a special education teacher in New Jersey.

Cameron is a graduate of Fordham University as a business major with a dual concentration in finance and information technology. He is the Principal consultant at Wonderbotz.

Jacqueline’s grandparents are Fran and Floyd Zonenstein of Boynton Beach, Florida.

A spring 2024 wedding is planned.