Letters: The Land of Oz

Headline Misled

The headline for the comments of Rabbi Boteach (“Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Says Mehmet Oz’s Senate Run Is ‘Tragedy for the Jewish People,’” Sept. 29) indicates the Exponent’s support for the Democrats’ “destroy the opponent” campaign. It is also poor journalism. Nothing in the comments supports the headline that Dr. Oz is a “tragedy for the Jewish people.”

I am an 80-year-old Jewish senior citizen. Since the Democrats have come to power, we have high inflation, a recession, the stock market tanking and high incidents of crime. The Democrats can’t run on their failures. They have to resort to the “destroy the opponent” campaign. I will not be fooled.

This article is just an example of campaigning by personal destruction, and I will not be diverted from the issues that matter.

Myron Goldman, Cheltenham