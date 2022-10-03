Fattoush salad is a traditional dish from the Levantine region. The salad showcases fresh veggies and, historically, was a way to use day-old pita bread that was going stale and to avoid wasting food. (It still is!)

The version here is simple, and can be tweaked to personal preference. Some fattoush salads do not include lettuce, but I have added it; it’s optional. If you hate oregano, don’t use it. Love cukes but loathe peppers? Adjust accordingly. If you wish to make this ahead of time, hold off adding the lettuce, which can wilt, and wait to add the toasted pita until you are ready to serve so it retains the crunch.

This is a basic version of the salad, but it can be jazzed up with olives, crumbled feta, chickpeas, grilled or roasted fish, meat, tofu or additional vegetables.

Serves 2

For the toasted pita:

1 pita loaf, torn into bite-size pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt, pepper, oregano to taste

Heat your oven to 400 degrees F. Mix the bread pieces, oil and seasonings on a baking tray. Bake it in the oven for about 10 minutes until the pieces are toasted. Stir occasionally to avoid burning and to ensure even toasting.

For the salad: (amounts are approximate and can be adjusted to preference)

1 cup chopped cucumber

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1 scallion, chopped

½ cup chopped bell pepper

1 cup chopped romaine or iceberg lettuce

For the dressing:

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

3 teaspoons olive oil

Salt, pepper, garlic powder and oregano to taste

Toss the salad ingredients in a bowl. When you are ready to serve, toss the dressing ingredients over the vegetables and mix. Sprinkle the toasted pita over top of the dressed salad.