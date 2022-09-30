27th Annual Solomon and Sylvia Bronstein Seminar: Wealth Planners Ensuring Philanthropy for Generations

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia held its 27th Annual Solomon and Sylvia Bronstein Seminar for Professionals on Sept. 9 at The Union League of Philadelphia.

“We are proud to provide an opportunity for our community of wealth advisors to learn about current trends and legal developments from a prominent, nationally known estate planning professional,” said Kim Heyman, chair of the Jewish Federation’s Bronstein Planning Committee. “This seminar is also a wonderful chance to catch up with colleagues and earn continuing education credit.”

During the event, Rebecca Rosenberger Smolen received the Edward N. Polisher Award in recognition of her outstanding service to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s endowment programs. The award is named in memory of Ed Polisher who served as an example and inspiration to estate planners through his personal integrity, leadership and service to the Jewish community.

This year, featured speaker and industry expert Brad Bedingfield, chair of the Nonprofit Practice Group at Hemenway & Barnes LLP in Boston, presented “Charitable Gift Vehicles: Which One(s) to Use When, and Why.”

In addition to the event’s programming and speakers, attendees enjoyed breakfast and networking opportunities.

For more information about planned giving, visit jewishphilly.org/plannedgiving or contact the Jewish Federation’s Director of Endowments Jennifer Brier at [email protected].