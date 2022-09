As you prepare to celebrate the Most Holy Days of the year, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, I write on behalf of the people of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to extend prayerful best wishes.

These are days of prayer, reflection and new beginnings. May the Eternal One abundantly bless you with good health, wisdom and true peace in the year ahead.

“Shanah Tovah,” a good year to all!

Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez,

Archbishop of Philadelphia