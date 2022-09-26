Tuna Poke Bowl

This was my daughter’s idea. She, like much of Gen Z, is a devotee of “bowls” — smoothie bowls for breakfast, grain bowls for lunch and dinner.

I am always happy when someone else takes an interest in meal planning, and such events often signal participation and assistance, which is always welcome. This was indeed the case with last night’s dinner.

The recipe below is more of a guide than anything — the basic premise is to lay a foundation with a healthy whole grain, add some fresh veggies and a well-seasoned protein. The presentation is lovely; it can be done ahead of time, or it can be a buffet or family-style set-up in which people select their ingredients and make their own.

Serves 2

1 cup tuna scrape or other good quality raw/sushi-grade tuna cut into small pieces

1 to 2 tablespoons Bachan’s Japanese barbecue sauce, Soy Vey Garlic Hoisin or your favorite condiment, plus more for drizzling if desired.

1 large carrot, grated

½ of a cucumber, peeled and chopped

½ cup sprouts (we used watercress sprouts from my garden, but any flavorful green or herb such as cilantro would be fine)

1 avocado, sliced

1 scallion, chopped

3 cups cooked brown rice (or quinoa, barley, farro, couscous, et cetera)

Mix the tuna with two tablespoons of the sauce.

Divide the rice between two shallow bowls.

Artfully array the vegetables and the tuna over the rice in sections. Top it with the chopped scallions and a drizzle of sauce, if desired.