Jewish Federation Continues Efforts to Fight Food Insecurity

With the price of food at grocery stores expected to increase by up to 11% percent this year, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia remains focused on helping to make healthy (and kosher) food accessible to families and individuals living in Greater Philadelphia.

The High Holiday Food Drive has been one of the biggest initiatives in the local Jewish community’s fight against hunger. This year, the Jewish Federation’s Mitzvah Food Program is once again partnering with local synagogues to raise critical dollars for their clients in the form of grocery store gift cards and Amazon wish lists that provide for site-specific food needs at each of the four pantries.

This creative alternative for sourcing funds and food was launched in 2021 in response to limitations faced during the pandemic that prevented the typical in-person, large-scale food collection and sort. Mitzvah Food Program leadership was pleased by the outpouring of community support that resulted in more than $9,000 of grocery store gift cards to be distributed directly to pantry clients in need. With the program’s focus on offering services in a dignified manner, grocery store gift cards are another wonderful way to provide clients with more choices than that of a typical pantry.

Interested in helping nourish families in need? Check with your synagogue for more information, mail gift grocery store cards directly the Mitzvah Food Program (345 Montgomery Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004), or visit jewishphilly.org/hhfooddrive to access the Mitzvah Food Program Amazon wish lists.