I recently discovered Bachan’s Hot and Spicy Japanese Barbecue Sauce bachans.com/blogs/recipes?gclid=CjwKCAjwoMSWBhAdEiwAVJ2ndhlS2it7aA4U_3mlPEnqBYQ4cR6aDrDoXUKHpEpnnev7qhjVeem_iBoCKdwQAvD_BwE and am now a complete evangelist.

The sauce was for sale at the local fish market at the shore, and a friend saw it on the shelf and recruited me to join in his worship of this condiment. The sauce delivers the perfect blend of spice, umami, sweet and complex flavors that makes the cook look like a genius with little or no effort. Pair the sauce with some good-quality tuna scrape (more on that below) and voila — appetizer is served!

Tuna scrape is the back meat off the fish, which is scraped from the bones when the fish is cut into sellable pieces by the fishmonger; it results in small chunks of fish that could not be sold as a steak or fillet. In the past it has gotten a bad rap — there was even a trend that compared tuna scrape to “pink slime” — that abhorrent sludge that was the horror show of the meat industry.

But if you use a reputable fishmonger and are confident of its freshness, tuna scrape is an economic and delicious way to enjoy fresh, raw tuna and a good way to avoid food waste.

When mixed with Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce, it is positively transcendent. Can’t find that brand? Choose any favorite sauce—Soy Vey? Hoisin? Thai curry sauce? Worcestershire? Yes!

I serve this atop slices of fresh cucumber, but it is also great on rice crackers or any type of crostini or chip.

Tuna Sashimi Canapes

Makes about 20 canapes

½ pint tuna scrape

2 tablespoons (or more to taste) Hot and Spicy Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce

2 cucumbers, peeled if desired, and sliced on a slight diagonal to make larger pieces.

In a small bowl, gently toss the tuna with the sauce; be careful not to break or bruise the fish. Place about a teaspoon of the tuna on each cucumber round.

Serve and await applause.